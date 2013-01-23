Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ADX Cross Hull Style - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 18461
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
The author is unknown.
The ADX Cross Hull Style indicator is a variety of a well-known ADX standard indicator. The advantage of this indicator is a convenient display of the ADX signals in the chart in the form of arrows. The trend type indicator. It is recommended to use this indicator with such indicators as Bollinger Bands to confirm correction and Moving Average, OsMa, Alligator or to continue the trend.
It is used for day trading on 15М, 30M,1H,4H,1D timeframes. It has well recommended itself in the following volatility instruments: EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD. This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.10.2007.
Fig.1 The ADX Cross Hull Style indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1454
The breakthrough trading system based on the signals of the TMA indicatorLinear Sinus FT
The mathematical indicator that operates on the principle of approximation of sinusoid waves and realizes visualization of Fourier series for currency pair quotes
The Fast Stochastic indicator is one of modifications of a popular stochastic oscillator.ChannelAnt
The channel indicator that draws support and resistance lines.