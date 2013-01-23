The real author:

The author is unknown.

The ADX Cross Hull Style indicator is a variety of a well-known ADX standard indicator. The advantage of this indicator is a convenient display of the ADX signals in the chart in the form of arrows. The trend type indicator. It is recommended to use this indicator with such indicators as Bollinger Bands to confirm correction and Moving Average, OsMa, Alligator or to continue the trend.



It is used for day trading on 15М, 30M,1H,4H,1D timeframes. It has well recommended itself in the following volatility instruments: EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD. This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.10.2007.

Fig.1 The ADX Cross Hull Style indicator