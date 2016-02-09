CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EMD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roman Ivanov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6343
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
CEMD_2.mqh (33.03 KB) view
emd.mq5 (5.4 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Performs the Empirical Mode Decomposition for the current instrument.

Uses the CEMD_2 library from the article "Introduction to the Empirical Mode Decomposition Method".

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14571

CHO_3HTF CHO_3HTF

Three Chaikin oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.

Awesome_HTF_Signal Awesome_HTF_Signal

Awesome_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by Awesome_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

ATRSmoothed ATRSmoothed

A common Average True Range with the ability to smooth the resulting curve using an additional averaging method.

ATRSmoothed_3HTF ATRSmoothed_3HTF

Three ATRSmoothed indicators from three different timeframes on one chart.