ATRSmoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Luis Guilherme Damiani
A common Average True Range with the ability to smooth the resulting curve using an additional averaging method.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14618
Performs the Empirical Mode Decomposition for the current instrument.CHO_3HTF
Three Chaikin oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.
Three ATRSmoothed indicators from three different timeframes on one chart.ATRSmoothed_HTF
The ATRSmoothed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.