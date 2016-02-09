CodeBaseSections
ATRSmoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Luis Guilherme Damiani

A common Average True Range with the ability to smooth the resulting curve using an additional averaging method.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The ATRSmoothed indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14618

