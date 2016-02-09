Join our fan page
Awesome_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5859
Awesome_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by Awesome_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a steering wheel, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Awesome_Sign indicator input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA; // Method of averaging of the Awesome histogram input int Fast_XMA = 5; // Fast moving average period input int Slow_XMA = 34; // Slow moving average period input int XPhase = 100; // Averaging parameter of the moving averages 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input Smooth_Method Signal_Method=MODE_SMA; // Signal line averaging method input int Signal_XMA=5; // Period of the signal line input int Signal_Phase=100; // Parameter of the signal line //---- that changes within the range -100 ... +100, //---- impacts the transitional process quality; input Applied_price_ AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price constant
- Awesome_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Upsymbol_Color=clrDodgerBlue; // Uptrend symbol color input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- Input parameters of the Awesome_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Indication trigger option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of alerts
In case several Awesome_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file Awesome_Sign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The Awesome_HTF_Signal indicator A signal of trend continuation
Fig. 2. The Awesome_HTF_Signal indicator Signal for trade
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14556
