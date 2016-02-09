CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Awesome_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

awesome_htf_signal.mq5 (16.61 KB) view
awesome_sign.mq5 (10.44 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Awesome_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by Awesome_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a steering wheel, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Awesome_Sign indicator input parameters:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                     |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA;               // Method of averaging of the Awesome histogram
input int Fast_XMA = 5;                                // Fast moving average period
input int Slow_XMA = 34;                               // Slow moving average period
input int XPhase = 100;                                // Averaging parameter of the moving averages
3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input Smooth_Method Signal_Method=MODE_SMA;            // Signal line averaging method
input int Signal_XMA=5;                                // Period of the signal line
input int Signal_Phase=100;                            // Parameter of the signal line
//---- that changes within the range -100 ... +100,
//---- impacts the transitional process quality;
input Applied_price_ AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;         // Price constant

  2. Awesome_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrDodgerBlue;              // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta;                 // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset
  3. Input parameters of the Awesome_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Indication trigger option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of alerts

In case several Awesome_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file Awesome_Sign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The Awesome_HTF_Signal indicator A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 2. The Awesome_HTF_Signal indicator Signal for trade

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14556

