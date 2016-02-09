CodeBaseSections
Indicators

CHO_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3878
(16)
cho.mq5 (6.98 KB) view
cho_3htf.mq5 (13.35 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Three Chaikin oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.

Place the indicator compiled file CHO.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Figure 1. The CHO_3HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14559

