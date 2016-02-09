Join our fan page
CHO_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Three Chaikin oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.
Place the indicator compiled file CHO.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Figure 1. The CHO_3HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14559
