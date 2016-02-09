Join our fan page
Awesome_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Asystem2000
Semaphore signal indicator based on the Awesome_Signal indicator cloud color change algorithm.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14547
Trading system using the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator.VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX_HTF
The VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator cloud color change algorithm.TriX_3HTF
Three Trix oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.