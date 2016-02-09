CodeBaseSections
Awesome_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4987
(14)
Real author:

Asystem2000

Semaphore signal indicator based on the Awesome_Signal indicator cloud color change algorithm.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The Awesome_Sign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14547

Exp_ColorMETRO_XRSX Exp_ColorMETRO_XRSX

Trading system using the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator.

VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX_HTF VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX_HTF

The VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

METRO_XRSX_Sign METRO_XRSX_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator cloud color change algorithm.

TriX_3HTF TriX_3HTF

Three Trix oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.