Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TriX_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4231
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Three Trix oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.
Figure 1. The TriX_3HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14555
METRO_XRSX_Sign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator cloud color change algorithm.Awesome_Sign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the Awesome_Signal indicator cloud color change algorithm.
Awesome_HTF_Signal
Awesome_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by Awesome_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.CHO_3HTF
Three Chaikin oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.