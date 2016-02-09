CodeBaseSections
Indicators

TriX_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4231
(15)
trix_3htf.mq5 (12.44 KB) view
Three Trix oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.

Figure 1. The TriX_3HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14555

METRO_XRSX_Sign METRO_XRSX_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator cloud color change algorithm.

Awesome_Sign Awesome_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the Awesome_Signal indicator cloud color change algorithm.

Awesome_HTF_Signal Awesome_HTF_Signal

Awesome_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by Awesome_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

CHO_3HTF CHO_3HTF

Three Chaikin oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.