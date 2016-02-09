CodeBaseSections
VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XRSX.ex5, ColorMETRO_XRSX.ex5 and VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX.ex5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14544

The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_XRSX oscillator.

The ColorMETRO_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Trading system using the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator.

Semaphore signal indicator based on the Awesome_Signal indicator cloud color change algorithm.