VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3339
The VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XRSX.ex5, ColorMETRO_XRSX.ex5 and VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX.ex5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14544
