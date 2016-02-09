CodeBaseSections
Trading system using the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color.

Place XRSX.ex5 and ColorMETRO_XRSX.ex5 compiled files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14546

