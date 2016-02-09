Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_ColorMETRO_XRSX - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3505
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading system using the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color.
Place XRSX.ex5 and ColorMETRO_XRSX.ex5 compiled files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H8:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14546
The VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX
The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_XRSX oscillator.
Semaphore signal indicator based on the Awesome_Signal indicator cloud color change algorithm.METRO_XRSX_Sign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator cloud color change algorithm.