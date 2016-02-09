CodeBaseSections
Indicators

METRO_XRSX_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3934
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
metro_xrsx_sign.mq5 (10.96 KB) view
xrsx.mq5 (12.14 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator cloud color change algorithm.

Figure 1. The METRO_XRSX_Sign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14553

