Real author:

Alksnis Gatis

The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_XRSX oscillator. The thick blue and red lines define the border of the channel. The time, when the gray fast line of the ColorMETRO_XRSX goes beyond the borders of this channel and goes back inside of it, is the most suitable time for placing pending orders.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The indicator requires ColorMETRO_XRSX.ex5 and XRSX.ex5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX indicator