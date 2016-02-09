Join our fan page
VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Alksnis Gatis
The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_XRSX oscillator. The thick blue and red lines define the border of the channel. The time, when the gray fast line of the ColorMETRO_XRSX goes beyond the borders of this channel and goes back inside of it, is the most suitable time for placing pending orders.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
The indicator requires ColorMETRO_XRSX.ex5 and XRSX.ex5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14543
The ColorMETRO_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorMETRO_XRSX
Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the XRSX technical indicator.
The VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_ColorMETRO_XRSX
Trading system using the ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator.