CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorMETRO_XRSX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3955
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
colormetro_xrsx.mq5 (10.18 KB) view
colormetro_xrsx_htf.mq5 (12.77 KB) view
xrsx.mq5 (12.14 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorMETRO_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XRSX.mq5 and ColorMETRO_XRSX.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ColorMETRO_XRSX_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The ColorMETRO_XRSX_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14542

ColorMETRO_XRSX ColorMETRO_XRSX

Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the XRSX technical indicator.

Squeeze_RA_V1_HTF Squeeze_RA_V1_HTF

The Squeeze_RA_V1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX

The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_XRSX oscillator.

VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX_HTF VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX_HTF

The VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.