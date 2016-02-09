The ColorMETRO_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator requires XRSX.mq5 and ColorMETRO_XRSX.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ColorMETRO_XRSX_HTF indicator