CodeBaseSections
ColorMETRO_XRSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3840
(16)
colormetro_xrsx.mq5 (10.18 KB) view
xrsx.mq5 (12.14 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
TrendLaboratory Ltd.

Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the XRSX technical indicator. The XRSX indicator is represented by the blue color, the cloud color changes according to the trend direction. The lime color of the cloud is signal for buying, red-pink is for selling.

The indicator requires XRSX.ex5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ColorMETRO_XRSX indicator

Squeeze_RA_V1_HTF Squeeze_RA_V1_HTF

The Squeeze_RA_V1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

3D_OscilatorSign 3D_OscilatorSign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the 3D_Oscilator indicator intersection algorithm.

ColorMETRO_XRSX_HTF ColorMETRO_XRSX_HTF

The ColorMETRO_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX VKW_Bands_Modify_XRSX

The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_XRSX oscillator.