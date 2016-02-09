CodeBaseSections
3D_OscilatorSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Luis Damiani

Semaphore signal indicator based on the 3D_Oscilator indicator intersection algorithm.

Figure 1. The 3D_OscilatorSign Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14530

