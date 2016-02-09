Watch how to download trading robots for free
Real author:
Luis Damiani
Semaphore signal indicator based on the 3D_Oscilator indicator intersection algorithm.
Figure 1. The 3D_OscilatorSign Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14530
