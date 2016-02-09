Watch how to download trading robots for free
Squeeze_RA_V1_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Squeeze_RA_V1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Squeeze_RA_V1.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The Squeeze_RA_V1_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14539
3D_OscilatorSign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the 3D_Oscilator indicator intersection algorithm.Squeeze_RA_V1
The indicator is based on the strategy described in the book "Mastering the Trade" by John Carter.
ColorMETRO_XRSX
Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the XRSX technical indicator.ColorMETRO_XRSX_HTF
The ColorMETRO_XRSX with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.