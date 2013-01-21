CodeBaseSections
Cronex_T_DeMarker_GF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7619
(20)
The real author:

Cronex

The trend indicator with divergence histogram. At first glance, the indicator seems to be complicated to understand but when studying this behaviour the difficulties will pass away. In fact the signals recognition is rather simple. The indicator displays a couple of lines and a histogram. The signal to enter the market occurs on line crossing. Except for market entry the indicator displays also a divergence.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 19.01.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The Cronex_T_DeMarker_GF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1449

