XMA_RLH - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5516
(19)
The real author:

Robert Hill

The typical trend indicator drawn on the basis of three Moving Averages.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 22.10.2007.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The XMA_RLH indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1447

