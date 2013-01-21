Join our fan page
TMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 15419
The real author:
Matias Romeo
Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The main weight goes for the average part of the price series. In fact, the Moving Average is a double smoothed simple Moving Average.
The simple Moving Averages' length depends on evenness or oddness of the chosen number of periods. Operations for TMA calculation:
- 1. To the number of periods of Moving Average 1 is added.
- 2. The received sum is divided to 2.
- 3. If the result was released fraction, it is rounded up to a whole.
- 4. The simple Moving Average of close prices with the number of periods obtained up to point 3 is calculated.
- 5. Again using the value obtained up to point 3 the simple Moving Average calculated by point 4 is calculated.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.10.2007.
Fig.1 The TMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1450
