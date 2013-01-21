CodeBaseSections
TMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
tma.mq5 (5.21 KB)
The real author:

Matias Romeo

Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The main weight goes for the average part of the price series. In fact, the Moving Average is a double smoothed simple Moving Average.

The simple Moving Averages' length depends on evenness or oddness of the chosen number of periods. Operations for TMA calculation:

  • 1. To the number of periods of Moving Average 1 is added.
  • 2. The received sum is divided to 2.
  • 3. If the result was released fraction, it is rounded up to a whole.
  • 4. The simple Moving Average of close prices with the number of periods obtained up to point 3 is calculated.
  • 5. Again using the value obtained up to point 3 the simple Moving Average calculated by point 4 is calculated. 

 This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.10.2007. 

Fig.1 The TMA indicator

Fig.1 The TMA indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1450

