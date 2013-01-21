CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AverageChange - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7145
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
averagechange.mq5 (8.05 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

MT-Coder

The Average Change indicator is the indicator of financial asset force and it shows the price impulse. It allows to know to what extent the market volatility is.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The MT-Coder indicator

Fig.1 The MT-Coder indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1446

TDI-2 TDI-2

The indicator "The Trend Detection Index" is a changed TDI indicator.

ColorCoppock ColorCoppock

This indicator was created by Edward Coppock in 1962. It displays the long term possibilities to buy or sell (in the original, only to buy).

XMA_RLH XMA_RLH

The typical trend indicator drawn on the basis of three Moving Averages.

Cronex_T_DeMarker_GF Cronex_T_DeMarker_GF

The trend indicator with divergence histogram.