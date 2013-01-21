Join our fan page
AverageChange - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
MT-Coder
The Average Change indicator is the indicator of financial asset force and it shows the price impulse. It allows to know to what extent the market volatility is.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Fig.1 The MT-Coder indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1446
