Real author:

Alksnis Gatis

The VKW_Bands_Modify indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the VKW_Bands_Modify indicator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file METRO.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The VKW_Bands_Modify_Candle indicator