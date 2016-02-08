CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_ColorBearsGap - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3040
(17)
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_colorbearsgap.mq5 (8.56 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorbears.mq5 (8.15 KB) view
colorbearsgap.mq5 (7.85 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_ColorBearsGap Expert Advisor based on signals of the ColorBearsGap indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in histogram color of the indicator.

Place ColorBears.ex5 and ColorBearsGap.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14433

