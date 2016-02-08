CodeBaseSections
LeManTrendHist_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3609
(15)
lemantrendhist.mq5 (8 KB) view
lemantrendhist_htf.mq5 (8.75 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The LeManTrendHist with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires LeManTrendHist.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The LeManTrendHist indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14374

The LeManTrend implemented as a histogram of the smoothed difference between its signal lines.

Semaphore signal indicator based on the LeManTrend indicator algorithm.

Trading system based on the signals of the LeManTrendHist indicator.

The VKW_Bands_Modify indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.