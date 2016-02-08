Watch how to download trading robots for free
LeManTrendHist_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
LeManTrendHist_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
The LeManTrendHist with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires LeManTrendHist.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The LeManTrendHist indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14374
LeManTrendHist
The LeManTrend implemented as a histogram of the smoothed difference between its signal lines.LeManTrendSign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the LeManTrend indicator algorithm.
Exp_LeManTrendHist
Trading system based on the signals of the LeManTrendHist indicator.VKW_Bands_Modify_Candle
The VKW_Bands_Modify indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.