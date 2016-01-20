Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
VKW_Bands_Modify - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3834
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Alksnis Gatis
The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed. The thick pink and light green lines define the border of the channel. The time, when the blue fast line of the METRO indicator goes beyond the borders of this channel and goes back inside of it, is the most suitable time for placing pending orders.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file METRO.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The VKW_Bands_Modify indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14427
The Exp_Loco Expert Advisor based on signals of the Loco indicator.Loco_HTF
The Loco with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The ATR_3XMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.METRO_DeMarker
Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the DeMarker technical indicator.