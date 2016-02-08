CodeBaseSections
Exp_LeManTrendHist - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Trading system based on the signals of the LeManTrendHist indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in histogram direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file LeManTrendHist.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14375

LeManTrendHist_HTF LeManTrendHist_HTF

The LeManTrendHist with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

LeManTrendHist LeManTrendHist

The LeManTrend implemented as a histogram of the smoothed difference between its signal lines.

VKW_Bands_Modify_Candle VKW_Bands_Modify_Candle

The VKW_Bands_Modify indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Exp_ColorBearsGap Exp_ColorBearsGap

The Exp_ColorBearsGap Expert Advisor based on signals of the ColorBearsGap indicator.