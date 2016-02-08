Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_LeManTrendHist - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3099
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading system based on the signals of the LeManTrendHist indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in histogram direction.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file LeManTrendHist.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14375
The LeManTrendHist with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.LeManTrendHist
The LeManTrend implemented as a histogram of the smoothed difference between its signal lines.
The VKW_Bands_Modify indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.Exp_ColorBearsGap
The Exp_ColorBearsGap Expert Advisor based on signals of the ColorBearsGap indicator.