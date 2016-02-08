Join our fan page
VolatilityQuality - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
raff1410
Unnormalized oscillator used as a trend identifier. The oscillator color changes serve as the signal for opening positions.
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_LWMA; // Method of averaging input int XLength=5; // Smoothing depth input int XPhase=15; // Smoothing parameter 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input uint Smoothing=1; // Depth of recalculation input uint Filter=5; // Filtration of the price chart in points input App_price Price=PRICE_MEDIAN; // Price input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical indicator shift in points
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 24.08.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14310
The ColorBulls indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorBulls indicator algorithm.ColorBearsCandle
The ColorBears indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorBears indicator algorithm.
The VolatilityQuality with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_VolatilityQuality
Trading system based on the signals of the VolatilityQuality indicator.