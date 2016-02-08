Join our fan page
ColorBearsCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3845
The ColorBears indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorBears indicator algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Figure 1. The ColorBearsCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14279
A usual Bears Power with the option of selecting Open, Close, High, Low price type for calculation as a colored histogram.ColorBulls
A usual Bulls Power with the option of selecting Open, Close, High, Low price type for calculation as a colored histogram.
The ColorBulls indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorBulls indicator algorithm.VolatilityQuality
Unnormalized oscillator used as a trend identifier.