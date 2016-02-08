CodeBaseSections
ColorBearsCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3845
(17)
colorbears.mq5 (8.15 KB) view
colorbearscandle.mq5 (9.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The ColorBears indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorBears indicator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Figure 1. The ColorBearsCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14279

ColorBears ColorBears

A usual Bears Power with the option of selecting Open, Close, High, Low price type for calculation as a colored histogram.

ColorBulls ColorBulls

A usual Bulls Power with the option of selecting Open, Close, High, Low price type for calculation as a colored histogram.

ColorBullsCandle ColorBullsCandle

The ColorBulls indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorBulls indicator algorithm.

VolatilityQuality VolatilityQuality

Unnormalized oscillator used as a trend identifier.