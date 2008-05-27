CodeBaseSections
Volatility Quality EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

This expert is based on the Volatility Quality Index (created by raff1410) that permits to find the main trends. The buy/sell signals are indicated by arrows and the up/down trends by green/red lines. The VQ.mq4 file has to be put in the "indicators" directory, and the VQ_EA.mq4 in the "experts" directory. The EA is the most suitable for major pairs, X/JPY and Oil on H1 and H4.

Test first on demo.



Strategy Tester Report
VQ_EA
ODL-MT4 Demo (Build 216)

SymboleOIL (Brent Crude Oil)
Periode1 Heure (H1) 2008.05.01 00:00 - 2008.05.26 17:00 (2008.05.01 - 2008.05.30)
ModeleChaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
ParametresLots=0.2; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="VQ_EA"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;

Bars en test1376Ticks modelés211185Qualité du modelage90.00%
Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés0




Dépot initial350.00



Profit total net3566.00Profit brut5278.00Perte brute-1712.00
Facteur de profit3.08Rémunération espérée209.76

Chute absolue62.00Chute maximal (%)1244.00 (35.83%)Enfoncement relatif72.73% (768.00)

Total des Trades17Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %8 (25.00%)Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %9 (55.56%)

Profits des Trades (% du total) 7 (41.18%)Pertes des Trades (% du total) 10 (58.82%)
Le plus largegains par Trade1828.00pertes par Trade-442.00
Average (moyenne)gains par Trade754.00pertes par Trade-171.20
Maximumgains consecutifs (profit en $)2 (2024.00)pertes consecutives (perte en $)3 (-694.00)
MaximalGains consecutifs (coups gagnants)2024.00 (2)Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)-694.00 (3)
Average (moyenne)gains consecutifs1Pertes consecutives2

#Date exécutionTransactionOrdreVolumePrixS/L (Stop/Perte)T/P (Prendre/profit)ProfitBalance
12008.05.01 08:00sell10.20111.980.000.00
22008.05.01 19:00close10.20110.590.000.00278.00628.00
32008.05.01 19:00buy20.20110.600.000.00
42008.05.02 01:00close20.20109.940.000.00-132.00496.00
52008.05.02 01:01sell30.20109.890.000.00
62008.05.02 09:00close30.20110.810.000.00-184.00312.00
72008.05.02 09:00buy40.20110.820.000.00
82008.05.07 06:00close40.20119.960.000.001828.002140.00
92008.05.07 06:00sell50.20119.920.000.00
102008.05.07 08:00close50.20120.730.000.00-162.001978.00
112008.05.07 08:00buy60.20120.740.000.00
122008.05.12 03:00close60.20124.810.000.00814.002792.00
132008.05.13 08:00buy70.20122.750.000.00
142008.05.14 08:00close70.20123.540.000.00158.002950.00
152008.05.14 08:00sell80.20123.560.000.00
162008.05.15 09:00close80.20123.620.000.00-12.002938.00
172008.05.15 09:00buy90.20123.610.000.00
182008.05.16 17:00close90.20124.490.000.00176.003114.00
192008.05.16 17:00sell100.20124.470.000.00
202008.05.19 12:00close100.20125.820.000.00-270.002844.00
212008.05.19 12:00buy110.20125.830.000.00
222008.05.19 16:00close110.20124.570.000.00-252.002592.00
232008.05.19 16:00sell120.20124.580.000.00
242008.05.19 21:01close120.20125.440.000.00-172.002420.00
252008.05.19 21:01buy130.20125.450.000.00
262008.05.22 13:00close130.20133.290.000.001568.003988.00
272008.05.22 13:00sell140.20133.300.000.00
282008.05.23 02:00close140.20131.020.000.00456.004444.00
292008.05.23 02:00buy150.20131.010.000.00
302008.05.23 16:00close150.20130.700.000.00-62.004382.00
312008.05.23 16:00sell160.20130.680.000.00
322008.05.26 10:00close160.20132.890.000.00-442.003940.00
332008.05.26 10:00buy170.20132.860.000.00
342008.05.26 17:29close at stop170.20132.740.000.00-24.003916.00
Lucky Lucky

It is a source code by winwin2007 - one of the leaders of the ATC 2007. It works only with the spread 2. It is closed after gaining the minimal profit, that is why Stop Loss and Take Profit levels of a brokerage company are not a problem for it.

20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS 20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS

The most reliable Expert Advisor. EUR/USD 1H

Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3

Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3.

LinearRegSlope_v1 LinearRegSlope_v1

Indicator LinearRegSlope_v1.