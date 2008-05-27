This expert is based on the Volatility Quality Index (created by raff1410) that permits to find the main trends. The buy/sell signals are indicated by arrows and the up/down trends by green/red lines. The VQ.mq4 file has to be put in the "indicators" directory, and the VQ_EA.mq4 in the "experts" directory. The EA is the most suitable for major pairs, X/JPY and Oil on H1 and H4.

Test first on demo.