Volatility Quality EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 44376
-
This expert is based on the Volatility Quality Index (created by raff1410) that permits to find the main trends. The buy/sell signals are indicated by arrows and the up/down trends by green/red lines. The VQ.mq4 file has to be put in the "indicators" directory, and the VQ_EA.mq4 in the "experts" directory. The EA is the most suitable for major pairs, X/JPY and Oil on H1 and H4.
Test first on demo.
|Symbole
|OIL (Brent Crude Oil)
|Periode
|1 Heure (H1) 2008.05.01 00:00 - 2008.05.26 17:00 (2008.05.01 - 2008.05.30)
|Modele
|Chaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
|Parametres
|Lots=0.2; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="VQ_EA"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;
|Bars en test
|1376
|Ticks modelés
|211185
|Qualité du modelage
|90.00%
|Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés
|0
|Dépot initial
|350.00
|Profit total net
|3566.00
|Profit brut
|5278.00
|Perte brute
|-1712.00
|Facteur de profit
|3.08
|Rémunération espérée
|209.76
|Chute absolue
|62.00
|Chute maximal (%)
|1244.00 (35.83%)
|Enfoncement relatif
|72.73% (768.00)
|Total des Trades
|17
|Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %
|8 (25.00%)
|Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %
|9 (55.56%)
|Profits des Trades (% du total)
|7 (41.18%)
|Pertes des Trades (% du total)
|10 (58.82%)
|Le plus large
|gains par Trade
|1828.00
|pertes par Trade
|-442.00
|Average (moyenne)
|gains par Trade
|754.00
|pertes par Trade
|-171.20
|Maximum
|gains consecutifs (profit en $)
|2 (2024.00)
|pertes consecutives (perte en $)
|3 (-694.00)
|Maximal
|Gains consecutifs (coups gagnants)
|2024.00 (2)
|Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)
|-694.00 (3)
|Average (moyenne)
|gains consecutifs
|1
|Pertes consecutives
|2
|#
|Date exécution
|Transaction
|Ordre
|Volume
|Prix
|S/L (Stop/Perte)
|T/P (Prendre/profit)
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.05.01 08:00
|sell
|1
|0.20
|111.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2008.05.01 19:00
|close
|1
|0.20
|110.59
|0.00
|0.00
|278.00
|628.00
|3
|2008.05.01 19:00
|buy
|2
|0.20
|110.60
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2008.05.02 01:00
|close
|2
|0.20
|109.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-132.00
|496.00
|5
|2008.05.02 01:01
|sell
|3
|0.20
|109.89
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2008.05.02 09:00
|close
|3
|0.20
|110.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-184.00
|312.00
|7
|2008.05.02 09:00
|buy
|4
|0.20
|110.82
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|2008.05.07 06:00
|close
|4
|0.20
|119.96
|0.00
|0.00
|1828.00
|2140.00
|9
|2008.05.07 06:00
|sell
|5
|0.20
|119.92
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|2008.05.07 08:00
|close
|5
|0.20
|120.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.00
|1978.00
|11
|2008.05.07 08:00
|buy
|6
|0.20
|120.74
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2008.05.12 03:00
|close
|6
|0.20
|124.81
|0.00
|0.00
|814.00
|2792.00
|13
|2008.05.13 08:00
|buy
|7
|0.20
|122.75
|0.00
|0.00
|14
|2008.05.14 08:00
|close
|7
|0.20
|123.54
|0.00
|0.00
|158.00
|2950.00
|15
|2008.05.14 08:00
|sell
|8
|0.20
|123.56
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|2008.05.15 09:00
|close
|8
|0.20
|123.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|2938.00
|17
|2008.05.15 09:00
|buy
|9
|0.20
|123.61
|0.00
|0.00
|18
|2008.05.16 17:00
|close
|9
|0.20
|124.49
|0.00
|0.00
|176.00
|3114.00
|19
|2008.05.16 17:00
|sell
|10
|0.20
|124.47
|0.00
|0.00
|20
|2008.05.19 12:00
|close
|10
|0.20
|125.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.00
|2844.00
|21
|2008.05.19 12:00
|buy
|11
|0.20
|125.83
|0.00
|0.00
|22
|2008.05.19 16:00
|close
|11
|0.20
|124.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.00
|2592.00
|23
|2008.05.19 16:00
|sell
|12
|0.20
|124.58
|0.00
|0.00
|24
|2008.05.19 21:01
|close
|12
|0.20
|125.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-172.00
|2420.00
|25
|2008.05.19 21:01
|buy
|13
|0.20
|125.45
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|2008.05.22 13:00
|close
|13
|0.20
|133.29
|0.00
|0.00
|1568.00
|3988.00
|27
|2008.05.22 13:00
|sell
|14
|0.20
|133.30
|0.00
|0.00
|28
|2008.05.23 02:00
|close
|14
|0.20
|131.02
|0.00
|0.00
|456.00
|4444.00
|29
|2008.05.23 02:00
|buy
|15
|0.20
|131.01
|0.00
|0.00
|30
|2008.05.23 16:00
|close
|15
|0.20
|130.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.00
|4382.00
|31
|2008.05.23 16:00
|sell
|16
|0.20
|130.68
|0.00
|0.00
|32
|2008.05.26 10:00
|close
|16
|0.20
|132.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-442.00
|3940.00
|33
|2008.05.26 10:00
|buy
|17
|0.20
|132.86
|0.00
|0.00
|34
|2008.05.26 17:29
|close at stop
|17
|0.20
|132.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|3916.00
