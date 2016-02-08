CodeBaseSections
ColorBullsCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4183
(16)
The ColorBulls indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorBulls indicator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Figure 1. The ColorBullsCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14280

