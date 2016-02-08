Join our fan page
ColorBullsCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4183
The ColorBulls indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorBulls indicator algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Figure 1. The ColorBullsCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14280
