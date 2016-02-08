CodeBaseSections
VolatilityQuality_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3619
(15)
The VolatilityQuality with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires VolatilityQuality.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The VolatilityQuality_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14311

VolatilityQuality VolatilityQuality

Unnormalized oscillator used as a trend identifier.

ColorBullsCandle ColorBullsCandle

The ColorBulls indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorBulls indicator algorithm.

Exp_VolatilityQuality Exp_VolatilityQuality

Trading system based on the signals of the VolatilityQuality indicator.

Exp_ColorBears Exp_ColorBears

Trading system based on the signals of the ColorBears indicator.