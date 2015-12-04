Join our fan page
TriXCandleSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two TriX indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the TriXCandle indicator fill color.
Fig.1. The TriXCandleSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14176
