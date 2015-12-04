Join our fan page
FatlSatlOsmaCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The FatlSatlOsma indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the FatlSatlOsma algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The FatlSatlOsmaCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14174
