Indicators

FatlSatlOsmaCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3627
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
The FatlSatlOsma indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the FatlSatlOsma algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The FatlSatlOsmaCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14174

2pbIdeal1MACandleSign 2pbIdeal1MACandleSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two 2pbIdeal1MA indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.

JFatlCandleSign JFatlCandleSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two JFatl indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.

EMVCandleSign EMVCandleSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two EMV indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.

TriXCandleSign TriXCandleSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two TriX indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.