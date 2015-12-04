CodeBaseSections
OsMACandleSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two OsMA indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the OsMACandle indicator fill color.

Fig.1. The OsMACandleSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14182

