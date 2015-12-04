A semaphore signal indicator that uses two EMV indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the EMVCandle indicator fill color.

The indicator requires EMV.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The EMVCandleSign indicator