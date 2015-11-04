CodeBaseSections
TriXCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5515
(22)
trixcandle.mq5 (6.67 KB) view
The TriX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the TriX algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The TriXCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14096

Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle

The Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle Expert Advisor is based on the MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlestick color change.

Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF

The indicator draws MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

FrAMACandle FrAMACandle

The Fractal Adaptive Moving Average indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Background_TriXCandle_HTF Background_TriXCandle_HTF

The indicator draws TriXCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.