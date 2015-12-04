CodeBaseSections
2pbIdeal1MACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The 2pbIdeal1MA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the 2pbIdeal1MA algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The 2pbIdeal1MACandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14156

JFatlCandle JFatlCandle

The JFatl indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Background_JFatlCandle_HTF Background_JFatlCandle_HTF

The indicator draws JFatlCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Background_FatlMacdCandle_HTF Background_FatlMacdCandle_HTF

The indicator draws FatlMacdCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

EMA_HTF EMA_HTF

The EMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.