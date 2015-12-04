Join our fan page
2pbIdeal1MACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4315
The 2pbIdeal1MA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the 2pbIdeal1MA algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The 2pbIdeal1MACandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14156
