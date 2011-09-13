Real author:

Nikolay Kositsin

2pbIdeal1MA.mq5 and 2pbIdeal3MA.mq5 indicators are the moving averages with the smoothing algorithm developed by Neutron.

In 2pbIdeal3MA.mq4 indicator this smoothing algorithm is used three times. Rough and exact types of smoothing require two input parameters each for every smoothing in the indicators. The indicators are moving averages for fixing short- and long-term trends appropriately. The simplest method of their use is based on the crossings of the slow moving average with the fast one.



This indicators were first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 26.01.2009.



