JFatlCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The JFatl indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the JFatl algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The JFatlCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14155
