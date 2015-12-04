CodeBaseSections
Background_JFatlCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator draws JFatlCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in blue or red, shadows are painted in light blue or pink.

Place JFatl.mq5 and JFatlCandle.mq5 compiled indicator files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The Background_JFatlCandle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14154

