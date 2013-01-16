The Exp_RD-TrendTrigger trading system is based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the RD-TrendTrigger indicator.

A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing, when there are two variants of the trading signals to make deals depending on the value of the input variable of the Mode Expert Advisor (the algorithm to enter the market):

Change of the oscillator direction; The breakthrough of the oscillator levels defined by the input parameters of the Expert Advisor: input int HighLevel=+ 50 ; input int LowLevel=- 50 ;

Place RD-TrendTrigger.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results