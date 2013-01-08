The real author:

Paul Y. Shimada

The oscillator using T3 averaging from the Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, Dec. 2004, p.28. M.H. Pee.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 30.10.2007.

Fig.1 The RD-TrendTrigger indicator