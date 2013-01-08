CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RD-TrendTrigger - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7037
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
rd-trendtrigger.mq5 (6.52 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Paul Y. Shimada

The oscillator using T3 averaging from the Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, Dec. 2004, p.28. M.H. Pee.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 30.10.2007.

Fig.1 The RD-TrendTrigger indicator

Fig.1 The RD-TrendTrigger indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1387

WcciPatterns WcciPatterns

The Woodies CCI Paterns indicator

The class for drawing the ER using the ring buffer The class for drawing the ER using the ring buffer

The class is designed for calculation the technical indicator Efficiency Ratio (Efficiency Ratio, ER)using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

The class for drawing the AMA using the ring buffer The class for drawing the AMA using the ring buffer

The class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Adaptive Moving Average (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

The class for drawing the MFI using the ring buffer The class for drawing the MFI using the ring buffer

The class is designed for calculation of a technical indicator Money Flow Index (Money Flow Index, MFI) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.