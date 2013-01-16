Watch how to download trading robots for free
PrevDayAndFloatingPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6714
The real author:
mbkennel
The Prev Day And Floating Pivot indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.10.2007.
Fig.1 The PrevDayAndFloatingPivot indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1412
