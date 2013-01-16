CodeBaseSections
PrevDayAndFloatingPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The real author:

mbkennel

The Prev Day And Floating Pivot indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.10.2007. 

Fig.1 ThePrevDayAndFloatingPivot indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1412

