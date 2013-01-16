Join our fan page
StepMA_v6.4 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6117
-
The real author:
igorad
A simple trend indicator of the NRTR type.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.10.2007.
Fig.1 The StepMA_v6.4 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1415
