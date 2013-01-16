Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
The class for drawing the DEMA using the ring buffer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6821
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description
The CDEMAOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Double Exponential Moving Average (Double Exponential Moving Average, DEMA) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.
Declaration
class CDEMAOnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing
Title
#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CDEMAnRingBuffer.mqh>
File of the CDEMAOnRingBuffer.mqh class must be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the classes of the ring buffer and the Moving Average also must be in this folder.
Class methods
//--- initialization method: bool Init( // if error it returns false, if success - true int period = 12, // the DEMA period ENUM_MA_METHOD method = MODE_EMA, // the method of smoothing int size_buffer = 256, // the size of the ring buffer bool as_series = false // true, if a time series, otherwise - false );
//--- the method of calculation based on a time series or the indicator buffers: int MainOnArray( // returns the number of the processed elements const int rates_total, // the size of the array const int prev_calculated, // processed elements on the previous call const double& price[], // the array for calculation );
//--- the method for calculation based on a separate series elements of the array double MainOnValue( // returns the DEMA value for the set element (bar) const int rates_total, // the size of the array const int prev_calculated, // processed elements of the array const int begin, // from where the significant data of the array starts const double value, // the element (bar) value const int index // the element (bar) index );
//--- the methods of access to the data: int BarsRequired(); // Returns the necessary number of bars to draw the indicator string Name(); // Returns the name of the indicator int Period(); // Returns the period int Size(); // Returns the size of the ring buffer double MA(int index); // Returns the value of the Moving Average, indexing is like in a time series
To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:
//--- the class with the methods of calculation of the DEMA indicator: #include <IncOnRingBuffer\CDEMAOnRingBuffer.mqh> CDEMAOnRingBuffer dema; ... //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate (const int rates_total, // the size of the array price[] const int prev_calculated, // processed bars on the previous call const int begin, // from where the significant data starts const double& price[]) // the array for the calculation { //--- calculation of the indicator based on a time series: dema.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... //--- use the data from the "dema" ring buffer, // for example, copy the data in the indicator buffer: for(int i=start;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) DEMA_Buffer[i] = dema[rates_total-1-i]; // the DEMA indicator line ... //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call: return(rates_total); }
When calculation the DEMA also calculation of the Moving Average with the same parameters is performed. We can get the data from the MA ring buffer using the MA method(int index):
//--- use the data from the Moving Average ring buffer, // for example, copy the data in the indicator buffer: for(int i=start;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) MA_Buffer[i] = dema.MA(rates_total-1-i); // the Moving Average indicator line
Please note that indexing in the ring buffers is the same as in the time series.
Examples
- The indicator calculates the Test_DEMA_OnArrayRB.mq5 file on the basis of the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated
- The Test_DEMA_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the DEMA indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this indicator ring buffer one more DEMA is drawn.
The result of the work of the Test_DEMA_OnArrayRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements When writing code the developments of MetaQuotes Software Corp., Integer and GODZILLA were used.
The result of the work of the Test_DEMA_OnValueRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements
The result of the work of the Test_DEMA_OnArrayRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements
When writing code the developments of MetaQuotes Software Corp., Integer and GODZILLA were used.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1416
The Prev Day And Floating Pivot indicator.Renko_v1
The trend indicator which draws the boundaries of the channel
The Exp_RD-TrendTrigger trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the RD-TrendTrigger oscillator.StepMA_v6.4
A simple trend indicator of the NRTR type