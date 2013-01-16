Description

The CDEMAOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Double Exponential Moving Average (Double Exponential Moving Average, DEMA) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class CDEMAOnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CDEMAnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CDEMAOnRingBuffer.mqh class must be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the classes of the ring buffer and the Moving Average also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int period = 12 , ENUM_MA_METHOD method = MODE_EMA , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double & price[], );

double MainOnValue( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, c onst double value, c onst int index

int BarsRequired(); string Name(); int Period (); int Size(); double MA( int index);

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CDEMAOnRingBuffer.mqh> CDEMAOnRingBuffer dema; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double & price[]) { dema.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) DEMA_Buffer[i] = dema[rates_total- 1 -i]; ... return (rates_total); }

When calculation the DEMA also calculation of the Moving Average with the same parameters is performed. We can get the data from the MA ring buffer using the MA method(int index):

for ( int i=start;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) MA_Buffer[i] = dema.MA(rates_total- 1 -i);

Please note that indexing in the ring buffers is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The indicator calculates the Test_DEMA_OnArrayRB.mq5 file on the basis of the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_DEMA_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the DEMA indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this indicator ring buffer one more DEMA is drawn.