CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Predict - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11768
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
predict.mq5 (7.85 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Ronald Verwer / ROVERCOM

A semaphore, signal indicator with three variants of signals.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.10.2007. 

Fig.1 The Predict indicator

Fig.1 The Predict indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1419

StepMA_v6.4 StepMA_v6.4

A simple trend indicator of the NRTR type

Exp_RD-TrendTrigger Exp_RD-TrendTrigger

The Exp_RD-TrendTrigger trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the RD-TrendTrigger oscillator.

The class for drawing the TEMA using the ring buffer The class for drawing the TEMA using the ring buffer

The class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Triple Exponential Moving Average (Triple Exponential Moving Average, TEMA) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

SuperWoodiesCCI SuperWoodiesCCI

The indicator realizes the trading strategy using the CCI