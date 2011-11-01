CodeBaseSections
Candles_Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
In this indicator the smoothing is applied to all elements of a price candlestick: Open, Low, High and Close.

The indicator provides a clear graphical representation of a current market trend. A color of a candlestick indicates trend direction and its body size shows the power of the current trend.

This indicator allows to select a smoothing type out of ten possible versions:

  1. SMA - simple moving average;
  2. EMA - exponential moving average;
  3. SMMA - smoothed moving average;
  4. LWMA - linear weighted moving average;
  5. JJMA - JMA adaptive average;
  6. JurX - ultralinear smoothing;
  7. ParMA - parabolic smoothing;
  8. T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing;
  9. VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm;
  10. AMA - smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm.

It should be noted that Phase type parameters for different smoothing algorithms have completely different meaning. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Candles_Smoothed

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/536

