Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The indicator draws MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on a candlestick direction the candlestick body is painted in sky-blue or purple, shadows are painted in light plum or pale blue color respectively.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator files MA_Rounding_Candle.mq5 and MA_Rounding.mq5. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF indicator

Background_Candles_Smoothed_Step_HTF Background_Candles_Smoothed_Step_HTF

The indicator draws averaged candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

MA_RoundingCandle MA_RoundingCandle

The MA_Rounding indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MA_Rounding algorithm.

Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle

The Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle Expert Advisor is based on the MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlestick color change.

TriXCandle TriXCandle

The TriX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.