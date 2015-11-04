Join our fan page
Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4146
The indicator draws MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
Depending on a candlestick direction the candlestick body is painted in sky-blue or purple, shadows are painted in light plum or pale blue color respectively.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator files MA_Rounding_Candle.mq5 and MA_Rounding.mq5. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. The Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14090
