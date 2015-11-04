CodeBaseSections
Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle - expert for MetaTrader 5

exp_ma_rounding_candle.mq5 (7.13 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
ma_rounding.mq5 (7.58 KB) view
ma_rounding_candle.mq5 (7.82 KB) view
The Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle Expert Advisor is based on the MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlestick color change. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candlestick color.

Place MA_Rounding_Candle.ex5 and MA_Rounding.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14095

Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF

The indicator draws MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Background_Candles_Smoothed_Step_HTF Background_Candles_Smoothed_Step_HTF

The indicator draws averaged candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

TriXCandle TriXCandle

The TriX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

FrAMACandle FrAMACandle

The Fractal Adaptive Moving Average indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.