LinearRegSlope_V2_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LinearRegSlope_V2 indicator.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The LinearRegSlope_V2_Sign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14017
