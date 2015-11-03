CodeBaseSections
Indicators

LRMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3592
(20)
LRMA.mq5 (4.72 KB) view
LRMA_HTF.mq5 (8.09 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
The LRMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires LRMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The LRMA_HTF indicator

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14019

LinearRegSlope_V2_Sign LinearRegSlope_V2_Sign

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LinearRegSlope_V2 indicator

LinearRegSlope_V1_Sign LinearRegSlope_V1_Sign

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator

MFITrend_x10Full MFITrend_x10Full

A variant of the MFITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each MFI oscillator which are used to display the current trends

StochasticTrend_x10Full StochasticTrend_x10Full

A variant of the StochasticTrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each Stochastic oscillator which are used to display the current trends.