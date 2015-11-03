Join our fan page
MFITrend_x10Full - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4276
-
A variant of the MFITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each MFI oscillator which are used to display the current trends.
The indicator uses a class of the GetFontName.mqh library (should be copied to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include).
Fig.1. The MFITrend_x10Full indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14034
